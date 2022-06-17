A new Marvel series is coming: Wonder Man!

The director of Shang-Chi is responsible for bringing to the Marvel Cinematic Universe a series based on a very powerful character: Wonder Man.

Last year Destin Daniel CrettonDirector of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringssigned a contract with Marvel to direct the sequel to the brand’s first Asian superhero and another mystery project. Many believed that it was a spin off of the film with which the filmmaker debuted in the MCU, but now new information reveals that the project of Disney+ it is something else.

A report of The Hollywood Reporter clarifies the mystery: the character who will reach the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Simon Williams, better known as wonder-man. Needless to say, this hero has little to do with Diana Prince, the Amazon warrior who dazzles with her powers in the DC Extended Universewhere he interprets Gal Gadot.

Wonder Man is coming to the MCU

the powers of wonder-man They include: flight, super strength, enhanced vision and senses as well as superhuman speed as well as energy manipulation. He is a particular case since he works as an actor and stuntman. Also, he was one of the founding members of the West Coast Avengers in the ’80s. Destin Daniel Cretton has a lot of history to adapt in Disney+.

wonder-man was created in 1964 by Stan Lee and artists Jack Kirby and Don Heck as an Avengers villain. Simon Williams was a disgraced business executive who made a deal with the Masters of Evil to gain superpowers and join the Avengers in order to betray them from within. He subsequently joined the group of heroes, died and was resurrected in the 70’s.

The former writer of CommunityAndrew Guest, will serve as writer and executive producer of wonder-man with the director of Shang Chi. Guest was previously a consulting producer on the series Marvel, hawk eyewhich could also be seen by Disney+. In your credits you have the movie marry me and a season in 30 rocks. Solid!

Being that Marvel has a nourished line up of series to arrive at the platform of La Casa del Ratón we can expect that wonder-man premieres only in 2024. Meanwhile Destin Daniel Cretton is working on adapting American Born Chinese for the same streaming platform with which the MCU is handled. It will be necessary to have patience to see Simon Williams live action.

