A new medicine could increase the life expectancy of humans to 200 years

Scientists are in search of a pill that can extend the life expectancy of human beings. A drug that is capable of fighting aging cells. For this, with Senolytic drugs are intended to slow down aging and prolong life expectancy.

The American institution Mayo Clinic states: “The senolytics created by us were administered once and eliminated senescent or ‘zombie’ cells from the bloodstream, which contribute to various diseases and negative aspects of aging.”

Scientist Andrew Steele after this discovery has shown interest in finding ways to slow down aging, a topic he touches on in his book “The new science of aging without aging.”

The “longevity pill” would work in such a way that it would eliminate the cells of aging, which would cause the body to stay biologically younger.

The British biologist gave the following explanation to W Radio: “The idea of ​​this drug is to kill the cells that are responsible for our aging. That’s where those toxins accumulate as we grow.”

“It has been possible to see that mice have a better quality of life when they are given these senolytics and it is assumed that in humans, despite the fact that it has not been possible to prove, it will be the same, they will live longer and with better quality of life”, added the specialist.

In addition, Andrew Steele makes it clear that the intention to extend the life of human beings is not only that they live longer, but, have good health, just as it has happened with the mice of the scientific analysis.

The drug, which is still in the research phase, already generates all kinds of controversies among the scientific community, For some, it is considered an unrealistic idea and they mention that rather scientific efforts should be focused on seeking cures for diseases.

