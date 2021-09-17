A new model suggests that Bitcoin’s price will no longer return below $ 39,000 From CoinTelegraph

A new model suggests that Bitcoin’s price will never drop back below $ 39,000
(BTC) must cost at least $ 39,000, claims a tool that combines two of its most powerful metrics.
In a tweet posted on Sept. 16, analyst William Clemente presented the illiquid supply base chart, and his conclusions are decidedly bullish for BTC.
Bitcoin low price continues to rise With reserves on exchanges falling and announcements of large corporate purchases expected in the coming weeks, analysts almost guarantee BTC will rise.
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.