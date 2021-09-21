‘A new movie with Drew Barrymore? He just has to call me ‘

There are couples on the big screen to whom we have learned to become attached as if they were couples of our friends, of those that it is always nice to find even when we have not seen each other for a while: here, we believe we are not mistaken by stating that the one composed by Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler matches the description perfectly.

Let’s say things as they are: Adam Sandler will certainly not be remembered as the protagonist of immortal masterpieces (even if pearls like Raw Diamonds or Drunk of Love should not be forgotten), but also when it comes to comedies all in all without infamy and without praise to see him in couple with the ex-child of ET it is always a pleasure.

Sandler himself thinks so, who in fact replied to those who asked him about the possibility of seeing him again as a couple with his colleague: “Whenever Drew wants to just call me and I’ll be there. But now she’s very busy with her show. I love it there, it’s awesome, rock solid, just like it is in real life“.

Loading... Advertisements

Sandler’s reference is obviously to the Drew Barrymore Show, the talk show hosted by the actress of 50 First Kiss Times inaugurated during this season. Here, meanwhile, you will find a list of what we believe are the best proofs of Adam Sandler before Raw Diamonds.