A new murder investigation has been opened into the death of Marco Pantani

The Rimini public prosecutor’s office has opened a new investigation into the death of the cyclist Marco Pantani, which took place on February 14, 2004. The crime is murder, against unknown persons. Pantani’s body was found in a room of the Le Rose residence in Rimini, and the autopsy revealed that death occurred from pulmonary and cerebral edema, resulting from an overdose of cocaine and psychotropic drugs.

This started by the Rimini public prosecutor is the third investigation into Pantani’s death: the first dates back to 2004 and led to the plea deal of two drug dealers, Fabio Miradossa and Ciro Veneruso, who had confessed to having brought 20 grams of cocaine to Pantani; the second was opened in 2014 after a family complaint, with the hypothesis of murder. In 2016, however, the investigation was closed and the murder ruled out.

The decision of the Rimini public prosecutor was taken following some statements by Fabio Miradossa, who in January 2020 had said in a hearing to the Anti-Mafia Parliamentary Commission that he believed that Pantani had been killed. The Commission sent a report to the prosecutor, and the prosecutor opened an investigation.

The Anti-Mafia Commission had summoned Miradossa following a separate investigation, conducted by the Forlì prosecutor’s office and dating back to 2016. The investigation concerned the disqualification of Pantani in Madonna di Campiglio on 5 June 1999, when the cyclist was suspended from the Giro d ‘ Italy for a blood hematocrit value above the permitted threshold.

At the time, the prosecutor considered it “credible” that some people linked to criminal organizations, in this case the Camorra, “were involved in the story of the blood sampling in Pantani”: in essence, that they exchanged his blood for other blood in order to have him disqualified and not lose the money they had invested in illegal gambling against him. However, the judge for preliminary investigations (GUP) asked for the investigations to be closed due to the statute of limitations for the offenses.

