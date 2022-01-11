A new plant discovered in Cameroon named after Leonardo DiCaprio – Corriere.it

The first to be discovered in 2022 is a seedling of Uvariopsis and is found in the Ebo forest in Western Cameroon along with 14 other endemic and threatened species of the same plant. It has been given the name of “dicaprio”, in honor of the Hollywood actor who more than any other is making his voice heard to defend the Planet, and in particular for the Ebo forest.

The discovery was revealed in an article entitled: «Uvariopsis dicaprio (Annonaceae), a new species with notes on its biological pollination and the other endemic species of the Ebo forest, in Cameroon ». Published on PeerJ the service is signed by Dr. Martin Cheek, head of the team operating in Africa at Kew’s Royal Botanic Gardens , and by colleagues from the Yaoundé I University of Cameroon and the University of Montpellier, France.

As we read in the article, the plant named after Leonardo DiCaprio it was unknown to scientists and to the inhabitants of the area themselves. In fact, the plants were found in an unprotected area of ​​the forest, in about 50 specimens, for this reason they are considered at risk. The tree was analyzed by Dr. Lorna MacKinnon of the Kew team. There Uvariopsis dicaprio it is about 4 meters high and is characterized by the color of the flowers that grow on its green-yellow trunk, vibrant and shiny. It has a lot in common with the ylang-ylang tree, which is native to India, Southeast Asia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Australia. “Uvariopsis dicaprio it adds to the growing list of species threatened with extinction in the Ebo forest due to current anthropogenic pressures, ”the article reads. The main risks come from the threats of deforestation, from the conversion of the territory into plantations and from mining. “This is a plant a botanist would be able to jump on you for. It’s spectacular, ”Cheek explained in an interview with the BBC.

The stop to deforestation thanks to the actor The decision to give the plant the name of DiCaprio is due to his commitment in defense of the Ebo forest. The Cameroon government had in fact decided to grant a concession for an important portion of the area, which would be destined for deforestation. It is also thanks to Di Caprio’s lobbying operation and his commitment through social media that in 2020 the country’s government retraced its steps, revoking the concession and saving one of the largest intact rainforests on the planet. Kew scientists with their Cameroon National Herbarium partners documented the incredible range of plant species in the Ebo Forest and collected data, supporting the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance which has spearheaded efforts with local communities to protect the forest for nearly twenty years.



