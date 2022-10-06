“A new political, economic, cultural reflection on health is necessary for a medicine that is fair for all”

“We can live 20 or 30 years, but there is no cure for loneliness. The weakest, they are elderly, they were the victims of the pandemic“. The archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, opened the second day of the International Congress of the medical organization “Somos Community Care”, which is being held in Madrid. And he did it remembering that “we are all in the same storm, but on different boats. The boats of the elderly and the poor were destroyed with tremendous cruelty. Many died without being able to greet mothers and fathers, brothers and friends.”

“A new political, economic, and cultural reflection on health is necessary for a new medicine that is fair for all,” reflected Paglia, who added that, in the globalization of the market, “we also see terrible economic injustices, terrible health ones too. . A change of pace is necessary, a true cultural revolution” because “today the elderly are a whole people, with a very high number. An unknown people, who have no one to think for them. We live thirty more years, but we don’t know why.”





Fraternity in a world of abandon

“Many died more from loneliness than from Covid-19 (…). The disease is overcome with the antibodies of solidarity (…), we must never abandon the sick person”, stressed the prelate, claiming the relevance of family doctors, to preserve wealth, the strength of the primary relationship, which can be the most important medicine. The most important vaccine is love in an individualistic world. It is fraternity in a world of abandonment”, in which one has to worry “for the discarded, the elderly, the immigrants… And I believe that this is possible”.

During his speech, the prelate underlined the keys to a health system oriented towards the good of citizens and patients: “Solidarity, the right balance between health education focused on prevention, territorial medicine and hospital structures, continuity and integration of care.

Paglia recalled how “the pandemic has confronted us with complex problems related to the doctor-patient relationshipequity in access to care, the relationship between costs and benefits, and the allocation of economic resources in health care”.

For the prelate, the doctor-patient relationship must allow “rprudently reduce drug waste and services and help the patient to make those lifestyle and health management options that are as preventive as possible against the disease and that lead him to assume the consequent duties towards his own health and that of others”.

“Cost/benefit logic”

In this sense, Paglia insisted on the “risks” of the “cost/benefit logic” when it comes to health. “If we put the financial risk on one side of the scale and a person’s life on the other, any financial cost could be justified. Therefore, we must be clear about the transcendent value of the human person, even in the economic sphere”.

“It is true that the resources of a State are not infinite, but this fact implies that, within the sphere of availability, the options must be prioritized, starting with the primacy of man, to which economic values ​​must be subordinated”, reflected Paglia, who asked the medical powers that “before to say that there are no funds, you also have to check how they are used”.

Returning to the pandemic, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life denounced how “the focus on hospital care diverted attention from other care institutions.” Thus, “nursing homes were hit hard by the pandemic, and personal protective equipment and tests only became available in sufficient quantities at a late stage.” In addition, “the role of GPs has been ignored in most countrieswhen for many they are the first point of contact with the assistance system”.

This led to a “vulnerability” of people, health and economic systems, the eradication of which “requires international cooperation and coordination, knowing that it is possible to face a pandemic without adequate health infrastructure, accessible to all worldwide”.

The only acceptable goal, the vaccine for all

An example of this was the almost universal distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. “The only acceptable goal, consistent with an equitable supply of the vaccine, is access for all, without exception.”, made it clear Paglia, who called for “an alliance between science and humanism, which must be integrated and not separated, nor, worse still, oppose”.

“An emergency like Covid-19 is overcome first and foremost with the antibodies of solidarity”cried Paglia, who insisted that “the technical and clinical means of containment must be integrated into a broad and deep search for the common good, which must counteract the tendency to select advantages for the privileged and separate the vulnerable based on citizenship, income, politics, age.









In any case, he concluded, “we should never abandon the sick personeven when there are no more treatments available: palliative care, pain management and support are a requirement that should never be neglected”.

“The fraternity indicated by the Gospel can be multiplied by many other passages and direct messages from Jesus. But it is time for us to take a step forward: we are interconnected; the world is interconnected and the sooner we understand this, the sooner we will be a true global community united under the sign of fraternity. Barriers do not exist; we put them up and they are destined to be sadly ineffective and even senseless in the face of global emergencies,” concluded the prelate.

The prelate clarified, in a conversation with the RD, that the changes in the John Paul II Institute for the Family, both this year and last year, “were planned” from the beginningand that no one has been dismissed or dismissed, compared to what has been falsely commented in other media

What is WE?

Paglia made these statements during the congress organized by SOMOS Community Care, a network of 2,500 doctors who practice in New York City, especially in the Bronx, Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn, founded by the Dr Ramon TallaJ. WE ARE one of the institutions selected by the state of New York to launch the Medicaid initiative, the American government’s health insurance to help people with low incomes pay for medical care. It serves more than 650,000 patients from mostly disadvantaged communities, including many Asian and Hispanic immigrants.









“This disease has been the disease of loneliness. And the vaccine has been the vaccine of hope,” stressed Tallaj, who denounced the differences in medical treatment between rich and poor. “We are changing the health system to be more humanized, and take into account the circumstances of our patients around the world.”

SOMOS Community Care is made up solely of doctors, all of whom are integrated into the community in which they practice their profession and provide their services in the language of their patients. Other characteristics of the care provided are attention to the social needs of the target population and special attention to direct communication between doctor and patient.

Its executive director, Mario Paredes, stressed that “our mission is not only to keep the patient to justify medical care, but to take the patient out and elevate him to be a person of health and happiness.” In short, “humanize what is not human. The task is to bring the profession, the doctor and the patient to an understanding”.

