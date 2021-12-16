a new position of DRE Campania

The interpellation of the Liguria Regional Revenue Directorate (n.903 -521/2021) had clarified that, for the discount on the invoice, the possibility is allowed for those who support expenses for the facades, to be able to pay the invoice (i.e. 10% of the total amount of the works and related expenses) by 31 December 2021, regardless of the status of the works and their completion even after payment (i.e. in 2022): thus the condominiums , by carrying out the option by March 16, 2022, they could still have benefited from the deduction even if the works were completed after the end of the current year.

With the decree-law 11 November 2021. n. 157 (so-called Anti-fraud decree), however, the government has introduced greater controls on building bonuses. In particular, it introduced in articles 121 of Legislative Decree no. 34 of 2020, paragraph 1-ter, according to which, in the event of a discount on the invoice and assignment of credit: a) the taxpayer requests the approval of the data relating to the documentation certifying the existence of the conditions that give the right to deduction tax: b) the qualified technicians certify the appropriateness of the expenses incurred in accordance with the provisions of article 119, paragraph 13-45 of Legislative Decree no. 34 of 2020.

The Revenue Agency, however, clarified that, with regard to bonuses other than the Superbonus, the obligation to affix the approval of conformity and certification, introduced by Legislative Decree no. 157/2021 does not apply to taxpayers who before 12 November 2021 (date of publication in the official gazette of Legislative Decree no. 157/2021) have received invoices from a supplier, paid the relative payments and exercised the option for assignment or for the discount on the invoice, even if the relative communication has not yet been sent.

For those who, as of November 12, have not received invoices from a supplier, nor fulfilled the related payments and exercised the option for the transfer or discount on the invoice, Article 121, paragraph 1-ter, letter b), of the law decree n. 34 of 2020 expressly provides that the qualified technicians “certify the appropriateness of the expenses incurred” and, therefore, it is believed that the new certification requested must refer to it “.

With the recent circular no.16 of 2021 (1.2.2), it is also clarified that, considering the ratio of the Anti-fraud decree to prevent fraudulent behavior in the use of these bonuses and considering that, with reference to these tax concessions, the incurring of an expense finds an economic justification only in relation to an execution, even if partial, of works, the new attestation of the appropriateness of the expense can only refer to interventions that are at least initiated “

In light of the above, the taxpayer can take advantage of the facades bonus and, therefore, of the 90% tax deduction, only for expenses actually incurred by 31 December 2021, for which the completion of the works has also occurred on that date. , as well as the certification of congruity.

This is the position of the Campania Regional Revenue Directorate (Dre) in the response to ruling 914-1430 / 2021.