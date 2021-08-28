A new poster from Prisoners of the Ghostland, the film with Nicolas Cage • Universal Movies

Through the usual Imp Awards we can take a look today at the new poster of Prisoners of the Ghostland, the new film starring Nicolas Cage.

The film will be distributed in American theaters, On Demand and in Digital HD, from September 17. Find the poster for Prisoners of the Ghostland At the bottom of the page.

In the cast directed by Sion I am (Tag, Cold Fish), with Nicolas Cage space for Sofia Boutella, Bill Mosley, Nick Cassavetes And Tak Sakaaguchi. The screenplay was instead signed by Aaron Henry (Inhumans) e Reza Sixo Safai (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), while currently the release on demand and digital download is set for September 17.

Loading... Advertisements

This below is instead the official synopsis: In the dangerous frontier town of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is released from prison by the wealthy warlord, The Governor (Bill Moseley), and is tasked with finding his missing niece, Bernice (Sofia Boutella ). All in exchange for his freedom. Dressed in a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the man sets out on a journey in search of the young woman and her redemption.

Read also …