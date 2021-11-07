A new poster from West Side Story, the adaptation of Steven Spielberg • Universal Movies

Walt Disney Company has released a new poster from West Side Story, the film directed by Steven Spielberg to be released in theaters next Christmas.

As is known by now, the film will represent yet another adaptation of the famous 1957 Broadway show and, in all probability, will point like a train to the film awards season. We remember that West Side Story Sara in Italian cinemas starting from December 16. Find the poster at the bottom of the page.

WEST SIDE STORY

PRODUCTION: Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love affairs in 1957 New York. The reinterpretation of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía ), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works). Moreno, one of only three artists to win Academy Awards®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers.

The film’s creative team, which combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, who is also the executive producer; Tony Award® winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award® winner Gustavo Dudamel, who recorded the iconic score; Academy Award® nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the score; Tony Award® winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast for the vocals; and Grammy®-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago), executive producer of the film’s score. The film is produced by Spielberg, Academy Award® nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award® winning producer Kevin McCollum. “West Side Story” is the film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. DISTRIBUTION: In Italian cinemas from December 16, 2021.

PLOT: West Side Story explores the loves and tensions between rival Jets and Sharks gangs on the streets of 1957 New York.