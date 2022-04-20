Entertainment

A new poster of Ms. Marvel reveals more details of the costume of the new superheroine

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

While Moon Knight occupies the attention of the series on Disney +, Marvel Studios begins to enhance what will be the second premiere of the year, Ms Marvel. now it comes new story artespecially a poster that presents several characters and at the same time offers a best star look.

This new series will introduce Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), one of the most popular superheroines of recent times in Marvel comics. This young Pakistani girl is a big fan of Carol Danver (Brie Larson), better known as the Captain Marvel. Her mission is to fight crime and trouble in the same way that La Capitana does.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Grey: from succeeding in Dirty Dancing to feeling invisible after changing her nose

57 seconds ago

Miriam Margolyes Says Anger Against JK Rowling Over Trans Views Has Been ‘Misplaced’

3 mins ago

Paris for a tenth title, the race for Europe is raging

5 mins ago

Becky G and Karol G Release Music Video for “Mamiii”

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button