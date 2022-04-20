A new poster of Ms. Marvel reveals more details of the costume of the new superheroine

While Moon Knight occupies the attention of the series on Disney +, Marvel Studios begins to enhance what will be the second premiere of the year, Ms Marvel. now it comes new story artespecially a poster that presents several characters and at the same time offers a best star look.

This new series will introduce Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), one of the most popular superheroines of recent times in Marvel comics. This young Pakistani girl is a big fan of Carol Danver (Brie Larson), better known as the Captain Marvel. Her mission is to fight crime and trouble in the same way that La Capitana does.

In the vignettes Kamala acquires her powers after being exposed to the Terrigen Mist, this gives her polymorphic abilities that allow her to change size and do so with any part of her body, almost in the same way as Reed Richards. For the live-action adaptation Kamala acquires her powers after finding a mystical artifact shaped like a bracelet. This device takes the place of the abilities from the comics and adds a few more details.

With the new poster released by Disney + you can see in more detail the costume of Ms. Marvel, especially the source of her power. So far the origin of this mystical device is unknown, it could be one of the relics that are spoken of in Doctor Strange, Shang Chi or even some apparatus created by the Eternals.

Legend

In addition to Iman Vellanithe series has a cast consisting of: Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, and Travina Springer.

An important detail is that Kamala’s story will find its continuation with the second Captain Marvel movie, The Marvels, where she will also be introduced to Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Ms Marvel will land on Disney+ next 8 of June.

leave us your message with your opinion either commentary about some Serie, movie either Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series either platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!