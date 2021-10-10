A new pregnancy for Natalie Portman

The actress is engaged in Australia on the set of the new film Thor: Love and Thunder

All the American gossip magazines are focusing on a new pregnancy of Natalie Portman, the third with her husband Benjamin Millepied.

The gorgeous actress was photographed both on the set of the new film, and outside of work with suspicious shapes.

Suspicious forms

The paparazzi of some American magazines have portrayed the actress with soft shapes, covered with large sweaters. From that moment there is nothing but talk of the third, alleged pregnancy of Natalie.

The third child

If the suspicion were confirmed, it would be the third pregnancy for the actress with her husband Benjamin Millepied. Obviously nothing has been confirmed for the moment. Portman is the mother of Aleph, 2011, and Amalia, 2017.

Natalie’s reaction

Natalie Portman, noticing the paparazzi, adjusted her mask and continued doing what she was doing: heading to the gym. She didn’t shy away from the photographers’ goals and tucked her sweatshirt over her tummy.