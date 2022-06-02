A new premiere of the year joins VTR+: “The Batman”, starring Robert Pattinson – AdPrensa

Starting June 6, fans of the saga will be able to enjoy this new version of the dark hero created by Bob Kane in 1939.

In VTR+ there are 7 titles of this mythical character from Gotham City, including Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

Santiago, June 2, 2022.- VTR + continues adding premieres of the year to its billboard. This time, users will be able to enjoy the latest Batman movie starting in June and binge-watch all the installments of the saga that are freely available in VTR’s on-demand content library, including this worldwide box office success.

After two years of stalking the streets as Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, Bruce Wayne roams the shadows of Gotham City, with a few trusted allies, Alfred Pennyworth and Lieutenant James Gordon. Thus, this vigilante attacks the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, and establishes himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his fellow citizens. However, when an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues leads Batman on an underworld investigation.

With a millionaire collection of money, the tape became the second highest grossing film of this year, having received positive reviews from critics, with praise for the performances, the visual style, the direction, the script, the sequences of action and soundtrack.

The film stars Robert Pattinson, accompanied by a cast that includes Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. The screenplay was written by Reeves and Peter Craig.

As of June 6, you will be able to see this success, along with those that are already available on VTR+, such as: Batman Begins, Batman: The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, among other films in the saga.