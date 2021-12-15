A new preview version of Wear OS 3 arrives: Google ready to renew the system UI

Before you see Wear OS 3, the latest version of the operating system of Google designed for smartwatches, on devices other than the Galaxy Watch 4 series from Samsung we will have to wait a little longer, but in a hurry BigG has published a new preview version of the system it carries with it several novelties from a graphic point of view.

The version in question can be installed only on the emulator included in the Android Studio software and is therefore aimed at developers. The news, as mentioned, focus on element design: buttons have rounded edges, as well as the “switches”, which in addition have shades.