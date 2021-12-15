A new preview version of Wear OS 3 arrives: Google ready to renew the system UI
Before you see Wear OS 3, the latest version of the operating system of Google designed for smartwatches, on devices other than the Galaxy Watch 4 series from Samsung we will have to wait a little longer, but in a hurry BigG has published a new preview version of the system it carries with it several novelties from a graphic point of view.
The version in question can be installed only on the emulator included in the Android Studio software and is therefore aimed at developers. The news, as mentioned, focus on element design: buttons have rounded edges, as well as the “switches”, which in addition have shades.
The battery screen was also completely redesigned and is more similar to Android 12, while the audio settings menu presents i much larger “+” and “-” buttons for each volume option. The health options screen shows items related to gender, height and weight, but there doesn’t seem to be any integration with Fitbit at the moment.
Finally, several changes also for the screen related to the change of watchface: in the other note the curved title, while the edit button is larger and placed under the dial. We leave you with some screenshots, which allow you to take a look at the design of Wear OS 3.