Tech

A new Puzzle Bobble is in development, announced by Taito with a first image – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 41 1 minute read

There is a new one Bobble puzzle under development at Taito, just announced by director Tsuyoshi Tozaki and still without even an official title, with the works that seem to have just started within the team and only one first image mockup, therefore not definitive, published so far.

As “explained” in the bizarre Christmas video below, Taito has begun work on a new Puzzle Bobble, which will take up the more classic traditions of the series but with new additions, as well as of course a general technical modernization.

The project manager is Tsuyoshi Tozaki, with Hidetaka Iyomasa at level design and from these we learn of this new game in progress. As it turns out, the new Puzzle Bobble is not the previously announced Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey but a completely new title in the series.

The developers will take advantage of some ideas and inspirations also born from Bubble Bobble 4 Friends to enrich the gaming experience in the new Puzzle Bobble, which can be played in single player, with the time attack mode or in multiplayer, but for the moment there are no further details on the title in question.

New Puzzle Bobble, the first mockup image

New Puzzle Bobble, the first mockup image

Considering the appeal that the game still has on the public, even if not necessarily videogame, it could be an important project for Taito, waiting to find out more.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 41 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

a glitch allows you to clone Pokémon – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

it will be a universe connected with games and projects from various teams – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Keanu Reeves denies Cyberpunk 2077: “never played”

3 days ago

Christmas has arrived with Realme offers on smartphones

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button