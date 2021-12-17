A new Puzzle Bobble is in development, announced by Taito with a first image – Nerd4.life

There is a new one Bobble puzzle under development at Taito, just announced by director Tsuyoshi Tozaki and still without even an official title, with the works that seem to have just started within the team and only one first image mockup, therefore not definitive, published so far.

As “explained” in the bizarre Christmas video below, Taito has begun work on a new Puzzle Bobble, which will take up the more classic traditions of the series but with new additions, as well as of course a general technical modernization.

The project manager is Tsuyoshi Tozaki, with Hidetaka Iyomasa at level design and from these we learn of this new game in progress. As it turns out, the new Puzzle Bobble is not the previously announced Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey but a completely new title in the series.

The developers will take advantage of some ideas and inspirations also born from Bubble Bobble 4 Friends to enrich the gaming experience in the new Puzzle Bobble, which can be played in single player, with the time attack mode or in multiplayer, but for the moment there are no further details on the title in question.

New Puzzle Bobble, the first mockup image

Considering the appeal that the game still has on the public, even if not necessarily videogame, it could be an important project for Taito, waiting to find out more.