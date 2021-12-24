A new rental formula for Kia

THE FLEXIBLE RENTAL – Meeting the needs of customers, who require ever greater flexibility, the Kia has come up with Wible Drive, a new service from rental. Using the application in question, it is in fact possible to quickly select the preferred Kia model, the duration of the rental and make the payment by credit card, with the collection and return of the car at the nearest dealership. The registration procedure for Wible Drive is therefore very simple; after downloading the app from the Google and Apple stores, you have to search for the nearest dealership participating in the program, select the vehicle, set the duration of the rental and, at the end, follow the payment procedure.

ALSO ADDITIONAL SERVICESI – Through the application Wible Drive it is then possible to book services additional items such as the shuttle or home delivery of the car, in addition to the supply of original Kia accessories for the chosen vehicle with the possibility of obtaining additional mileage and insurance supplements.

A COMPLETE OFFERA – The model range Kia available with Wible Drive it ranges from the most compact cars, including Picanto and Stonic, to the largest SUVs such as Sportage. In addition to petrol or diesel cars, plug-in and electric hybrid vehicles can also be rented, including XCeed PHEV and e-Niro. All vehicles dedicated to the Wible Drive service are managed within the Kia dealer network, with periodic technical updates.