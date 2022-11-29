A new report would reveal the identity of Emilia Clarke’s character in Secret Invasion

Emilia Clarke’s character in Secret Invasion would have a connection to Talos

A new report has been published secret invasion which reveals the identity of Emilia Clarke’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The report comes from the insider daniel richman and ensures that Clarke is playing a Skrull call G’iah. Furthermore, Richtman comments that Clarke’s character adopts the alias “Nell” (for her human form) and that she is the daughter of Talos by Ben Mendelsohn. Marvel hasn’t confirmed the identity of Clarke’s character, which means the information should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

This isn’t the first time Richtman has claimed Clarke will be G’iah, who first appeared in Meet the Skrulls #1 2019 Robbie Thompson and Nico Henrichon. He previously claimed that Clarke was playing G’iah in August 2022, although he gave no indication that the version of the MCU of the character was related to Talos. At the time, Richtman also didn’t mention G’iah adopting the alias “Nell” in Secret Invasion. However, Richtman’s information collides with other evidence that the actress will actually be Abigail Brand.

Secret Invasion arrives at Disney+ in the spring of 2023.