A new request could leave Amber Heard out of Aquaman 2

The legal dispute between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard has once again put the respective careers of the actors in the eye of the storm. While Depp was left out of big projects like Pirates of the Caribbean Y fantastic animalsHeard kept her role in Aquamanowned by Warner Bros. and DC Films.

For some time, fans of Depp and Heard have been questioning the decisions of the studios in relation to one figure and another. Especially to the actress and her permanence within the aquaman sagawhich aroused the anger of the fans.

