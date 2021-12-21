a new restock from GameStop is coming! Last episode of 2021

LAST CHANCE! At least for 2021. GameStop calls to gather those who have not yet come into possession of a PlayStation 5 with one last restock before the holiday season.

The occasion, as it has already happened for the past few weeks, is that of GameStop TV afternoon live. This episode will be the last of 2021, and we hope that there are so many consoles available to please as many players as possible! The live streaming will be there tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday 22 December 2021 starting at 16:00.

During this episode a sort of summary of the year that is about to end will be made. In this way we will have the opportunity to recap the 2021 videogame and talk about the second season of The Witcher, talking about the best upcoming games, in the company of Kafkanya and streamer Lorenzo ‘Kobe‘Fazio. Accompanying them will be Gabriella Giliberti as a guest.

Exceptionally for this episode it will be possible to buy PlayStation 5 Standard Edition for 499.98 euros. Yes, you read that correctly! No bundles or conditional purchases!

The link to keep an eye on during the live is the following PlayStation 5 Standard Edition. The link is already active now, but only at the moment of the drop will you see the products you are looking for appear.

The link to keep an eye on during the live is the following PlayStation 5 Standard Edition. The link is already active now, but only at the moment of the drop will you see the products you are looking for appear.

