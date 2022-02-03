A new robust and sporty SUV, equipped with a sophisticated plug-in hybrid system and 4 × 4 E-Four all-wheel drive, capable of guaranteeing performance and efficiency in reducing fuel consumption and emissions without compromise, with the style and qualities of a flagship. ACROSS is the first model supplied by Toyota Motor Corporation under the collaboration agreement between Suzuki and Toyota. The agreement has already resulted in the cross-supply of models for important markets in various geographic areas. Reference point in the plug-in category Across enters the SUV segment showing the Top of Suzuki technology

It was done on purpose. Born from the beginning to exploit all the hybrid plug-in technology, becoming a perfect synthesis of the transition towards future ‘full electric’ mobility. Across Plug-in is undoubtedly the most complex and technological vehicle in the Suzuki range and adds an important step in the electrification work started in 2016. The dimensions are important and the mass of 2,015 kg in running order is high. A weight justified, in addition to the size, by the safety equipment and, of course, by the presence of a lithium-ion battery pack capable of guaranteeing up to 98 kilometers in electric in urban driving. (length 4,635 mm, width 1,855 mm, height 1,690 mm and wheelbase 2,690 mm)

Exterior design

Characterized by a sporty and characterful design, ACROSS has robust polygonal lines over the entire surface that outline a strong and decisive profile. A large sporty front grille and a bumper with protruding silver details at the bottom help define the car’s imposing and unmistakable front end. Features include sophisticated dual-beam LED headlamps, which combine high beam, low beam and LED daytime running lights and premium quality 19 ”alloy wheels with a glossy black finish and a distinctive diamond surface.

Interior design

The cabin of ACROSS expresses comfort and luxury and transmits safety to the driver as well as to the passengers. The high-quality upholstery and inserts are complemented by soft-touch padding on the dashboard and door panels.

To further enhance the experience on board of the driver and passengers, there is a 9 ”touchscreen display equipped with CarPlay, Android auto and MirrorLink multistandard integration systems.

Cargo space

An interior designed for high comfort for the occupants of both rows of seats is complemented by uncompromising cargo space. The large 490 liter trunk * 1 provides all the desired cargo space.

To underline the versatility, on the right side of the trunk, there is a 220V electrical socket and an accessory socket.

Mission Co2 impossible

Suzuki is today one of the most ‘virtuous’ manufacturers in respecting the emission limits imposed by the European Commission. It has reached the threshold of 95 g CO 2 / km as the weighted average emission value of its newly registered vehicles. This result is all the more important when compared to the general Italian average which, in October, was around 105 gr / km of CO2. Suzuki Across Plug-in was born with the intention of improving this result. And the work done is all about fuel consumption and emissions.

Electric privilege

A peculiar feature of Across Plug-in is the priority operation in electric mode, with the transition to hybrid mode which is activated automatically or at the request of the driver. To minimize fuel consumption and emissions, using a plug-in vehicle in the best possible way, it is essential to use it electrically, taking advantage of the battery power, conveniently recharged using a household socket. In this way, with an autonomy that, thanks to the continuous regenerative deceleration and braking typical of the urban cycle, can reach up to 98 kilometers, Across Plug-in eliminates emissions and allows you to forget about the distributor.

There are four ways of managing energy

EV Mode: 100% electric drive is enabled up to a maximum speed of 135 km / h and with 0-100 km / h acceleration in 9.2s (which becomes 6s when using the combined power of electric motors and heat engine ).

HV Mode: the system manages the heat engine and the electric ones in a hybrid way, optimizing consumption and the progressivity of torque delivery, keeping battery consumption to a minimum.

AUTO EV / HV: allows the system to automatically choose the most convenient mode, always favoring the electric one but also using the heat engine if the maximum output power is required.

CHG Mode: finally allows you to recharge the battery using the heat engine. This is a function that can be very effective when, for example, you want to recharge the battery during a motorway transfer, to subsequently use the car in EV Mode and it is not possible to access an external source.

Trail Mode

Trail Mode is the name of the limited slip differential control system that ensures the best grip on slippery surfaces.

The system works by applying braking force to the wheels as they begin to lose traction, redistributing torque to the wheels when they are engaged. The system adjusts both the power delivery and the shift points of the automatic transmission to maintain traction.

4 × 4 Electrified

The secret of the Across consumption and emissions is due to a totally new approach to the powertrain, with the internal combustion engine passing from the main role to the complementary one to the electric drive system. Suzuki Across Plug-in technology revolves around a power unit consisting of two electric motors and an internal combustion engine. The 306 hp (225 kW) that make up the so-called ‘maximum system power’ are a part of the maximum power of the individual units, optimized by the management system. The presence of a high-power electric motor on each of the two axles (the front called MG2, the rear MGR) allows the Across Plug-in to move at ‘zero emissions’ with four-wheel drive, with the torque distributed according to the conditions of adherence.

High performance heat engine

The 185 HP (136 kW) four-cylinder petrol engine is dual-fueled and operates according to the Atkinson-Miller cycle, a variant of the Otto Cycle, which maximizes efficiency by exploiting an effective compression stroke that is shorter than the expansion stroke.

The heat engine is connected to the 54.4 HP (40 kW) MG1 electric motor which performs the functions of starter, generator for battery recharging and gear ratio regulator. The 182 hp (134 kW) MG2 main electric motor is connected in parallel to the MG1 / heat engine assembly and acts as the front-wheel drive main unit and generator when charging the battery. The 54hp (40kW) MGR secondary power electric motor is built into the rear-wheel drive unit to make the Across Plug-in a fully electric 4WD vehicle.

Level2 Security 100

Level 2 autonomous driving is standard on Across Plug-in using millimeter wave radar and a monocular camera capable of capturing an image up to 50 meters away and recognizing the white line, the roadside, the light. lights, vehicles, pedestrians (day and night), bicycles and signs. It is equipped with all the safety systems on the market today. Suzuki Across Plug-in TOP it enters the price list together with the Yoru version, including the 3Plus Suzuki service, which provides 3 years (or 100,000 km) of general warranty, 3 years of roadside assistance and 3 years of free checks. The battery is guaranteed for 5 years (or 160,000 km).