News

a new romance comedy is coming

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The shooting of Your place or mine, the new romance comedy from Netflix, continue expeditiously. One of the protagonists, Reese Witherspoon, was spotted on the set: New York. In particular, we saw her with her stage clothes. White t-shirt, blue trousers and an oversized military green shirt. What can I say, she once again confirms herself as a style champion.

READ ALSO> Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory: The film’s prequel will have a stellar cast

Will share the set with Aston Kutcher and has already started publishing some small previews on his Instagram profile. A photo was also published in the company of the director, where the contented Whiterspoon claims to have returned to her roots with a romantic comedy. We recall, for example, its interpretation in If only that were true or in Like water for elephants.

Reese Witherspoon Thanksgiving Day
Image.Net

READ ALSO> Amici 2021, the first three unreleased singers of the school are out: the stream is already boom

There plot it tastes quite well known to the public, in fact in the film we find two friends who exchange homes for a week and from that moment their lives will change completely. The two protagonists do not it is still known if they will remain only friends in the end or whether they will turn their relationship into something else instead. According to some rumors too Jess Williams, Jackson Avery of Grey’s Anatomy, is expected to be in the cast, although his role has not yet been fully featured. There film script it was then entrusted to Aline Brosh McKenna, already known to the general public for films such as The devil wears Prada And Cruella.

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO> Jennifer Lawrence comes out with her baby bump, but the outfit leaves something to be desired

Your place or mine netflix: two friends, two houses, the new romantic comedy

Last 2nd October shooting has begun and it is not known how long they will go on, we think for the whole autumn. Precisely for this reason it is still very difficult to calculate when Netflix will make the film available. However, the publication is expected to go from early to mid-2022. More likely it will be launched as a romantic comedy ahead of Valentine’s day.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
883
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
882
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
871
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
871
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
851
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
800
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
586
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top