a new romance comedy is coming

The shooting of Your place or mine, the new romance comedy from Netflix, continue expeditiously. One of the protagonists, Reese Witherspoon, was spotted on the set: New York. In particular, we saw her with her stage clothes. White t-shirt, blue trousers and an oversized military green shirt. What can I say, she once again confirms herself as a style champion.

Will share the set with Aston Kutcher and has already started publishing some small previews on his Instagram profile. A photo was also published in the company of the director, where the contented Whiterspoon claims to have returned to her roots with a romantic comedy. We recall, for example, its interpretation in If only that were true or in Like water for elephants.

There plot it tastes quite well known to the public, in fact in the film we find two friends who exchange homes for a week and from that moment their lives will change completely. The two protagonists do not it is still known if they will remain only friends in the end or whether they will turn their relationship into something else instead. According to some rumors too Jess Williams, Jackson Avery of Grey’s Anatomy, is expected to be in the cast, although his role has not yet been fully featured. There film script it was then entrusted to Aline Brosh McKenna, already known to the general public for films such as The devil wears Prada And Cruella.

Your place or mine netflix: two friends, two houses, the new romantic comedy

Last 2nd October shooting has begun and it is not known how long they will go on, we think for the whole autumn. Precisely for this reason it is still very difficult to calculate when Netflix will make the film available. However, the publication is expected to go from early to mid-2022. More likely it will be launched as a romantic comedy ahead of Valentine’s day.