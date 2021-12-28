A new rumor ignites the hopes of fans on the arrival of Keanu Reeves?

These are very hot days for the Marvel Cinematic Universe: on the one hand, the first images and related theories on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, on the other hand, the possibility that a beloved actor like Keanu Reeves. These two elements now seem to tie together in a new rumor related to the film.

It is in fact reported that the Multiverse arriving in the second stand-alone on the Supreme Sorcerer could bring surprising new Marvel heroes to the scene: a few days a clue made us think of X-Men and ai Fantastic Four, now the focus shifts to other characters. An editor of The Hollywood Reporter, Richard Newby, on Twitter hinted that the arrival of may be imminent Ghost Rider. “Marvel will re-release some Ghost Rider books in the spring. It doesn’t mean anything, but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t mean anything either” he wrote.

Not only that, the same source has launched another interesting rumor: “I have also heard that Blade will appear to recruit Ghost Rider in Multiverse of Madness, to put together a team“. A project, this, which together with the arrivals of the Day and Moon Knight could lead straight to The Sons of Midnight. The news is also linked to another rumor re-launched by Charles Murphy, a well-known insider, who yesterday wrote: “I never said Ghost Rider was chosen. I said they talked to someone. I said it would be nice IF they close the deal“.

And let’s get back to square one: what great actor a few days ago revealed he had often talked to Kevin Feige about his arrival in the Marvel universe? And who is the star that fans see perfect for the role of Ghost Rider? The answer to both questions is always Keanu Reeves.

On the presence of the leading actor of Matrix And John Wick already in the next Doctor Strange, the possibilities actually seem few: the film will be released in theaters in a few months and this kind of rumor usually starts to circulate a lot earlier; however, it would not be the first time (not even recently) that big stars nag about their participation in a Marvel movie only to surprise fans in theaters.

What do you think? Keanu Reeves could really become Ghost Rider and appear in the MCU in Multiverse of Madness? Madness, dream or vain hope? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic – Marvel Studios

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED