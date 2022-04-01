a new scam is making the rounds on the app

A large part of the people who have a cell phone today have access to WhatsApp and with that, an open door for criminals to arrive to try to steal from users, trying to convince them and offering attractive services.

The cybersecurity company, Eset, revealed a new form of theft through the Meta application in which draws people’s attention to an Internet offer and thereby steals their personal data.

This is the new scam on WhatsApp

This new form of theft consists of offering 50 GB of free Internet through WhatsApp, relying on the fact that the application is celebrating its anniversary. Then a form appears in which the user must give their phone number, as a ‘confirmation’.

After this, the message is requested to be shared with 12 more contacts, in order to viralize the information and look for more victims. So that, finally, the whole scam is deployed, which works as follows:

A notification will arrive asking for verification that you are not a robot, to then give permissions. display advertisements, which are unwanted and open in the browser and other applications.

Subsequently, in order to use the applications without unwanted advertising, the user must download software that infects your device with malware (virus) that could steal personal information, access and bank details for further crimes.

Recommendations to avoid falling for these scams

It is important to keep in mind that WhatsApp never makes Internet offers, or of any kind, because it is a free application and it does not have the ability to grant access to the web. So this should always be kept in mind.

In addition, if you receive a message of this type, it is important to cut the forwarding chain and notify the contact who sent it of the scam so that they do the same. In this way it will stop going viral and there will be no victims giving personal information.

