A New Scam: Text Spam

To report a fraudulent text message, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile offer the same number in the United States to which you should send such messages: 7726. After forwarding, the provider will ask for the phone number that sent the message.

If those text messages become too many, spam-filtering apps like Teltech’s TextKiller can help. The app, which blocks unwanted text messages for $4 a month, scans messages from phone numbers that aren’t in your address book. If the text is detected as spam, it is filtered to a folder labeled “Junk”.

In my experience, TextKiller was thorough, perhaps too thorough. It successfully caught five spam messages in five days, but it also mistakenly filtered two legitimate messages, including a reply from Verizon thanking me for reporting spam and a message from an AT&T spokesperson. That’s why I wouldn’t recommend paying $4 a month for this app, which is only available for iPhone, unless the text spam has gotten really unbearable.

Teltech claims that false positives for messages marked as spam are rare, and that customers can share feedback to improve TextKiller’s accuracy.

A more practical solution is to use free tools to minimize interruptions from spam messages. On iPhone, you can open Settings, go to “Messages” and enable the “Filter unknown senders” option. This puts messages from numbers not in your phone book into a separate message folder. On Android phones, you can open the messages app, go into the spam settings, and enable the “block unknown senders” option.

Finally, both iPhones and Android devices include the option to open a message’s settings and block a particular number from contacting you.

conclusion

There’s a moral to this story: We can help prevent spam from cluttering our phones by stopping sharing our numbers with people we don’t fully trust. That includes a store cashier asking for our phone number to give us a discount, or an app or website asking for our number when we sign up for an account. Who knows where our numbers ultimately end up after reaching the hands of traders?