A new sequela of COVID identified: retinal vein occlusion

The number of infections caused by the Omicron variant and the cumulative incidence per hundred thousand inhabitants have dropped in recent weeks. A fact that has allowed many countries, such as Spain, to withdraw all the restrictions decreed since the end of last year.

However, the COVID-19 It has left sequelae in some patients who have overcome the disease. Studies such as the one published in the journal ‘Nature‘, which analyzed data from 150,000 patients, pointed to a Possible increased risk of cardiovascular disease.The Ministry of Health, for its part, stated that some of the consequences that the disease could leave would be related to problems of the pulmonary, neuropsychiatric, hematological, renal and endocrine.

Although it is not the only sequel that SARS-CoV-2 could leave in those people who were infected. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan and published by ‘JAMA‘ (American Medical Association for its acronym in English), another problem that would cause COVID-19 is related to eye diseases. Specifically, there have been cases of retinal vein occlusion.

An eye problem that has been diagnosed as late as 65 patients, of the 432,515 that have been analyzed by the experts of the aforementioned university. According to the authors themselves, this disease has occurred in patients with associated risk diseasessuch as high cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, or hyperlipidemia. On the other hand, the authors explained that the majority of patients who suffered from retinal vein occlusion occurred six months after infection by COVID-19.

Retinal vein occlusion, as specified by the ‘Navarra University Clinic‘, is the second most common cause of vision loss due to vascular pathology of the retina, together with diabetic retinopathy, which is the first cause. In addition to high blood pressure and diabetes, pathologies that favor the formation of thrombi can lead to the development of this disease.

Common problem in the elderly population

On the other hand, the magazineTheSevier‘ details that the OVR It is a disease that occurs generally among the elderly populationalthough it can also occur among the younger population.

The sudden decrease or loss of visual acuity is the most common symptom of this disease, whose development and degree of intensity depend on several factors, such as the presence of ischemia or the extension of the clot. Laser photocoagulation is one of the possible treatments for patients who develop this disease, according to the portal ‘MSD-Manual‘.