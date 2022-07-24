A new shooting in the United States left one dead and at least six injured

In the midst of an intense debate regarding the use of weapons, The United States recorded another shooting this Saturdaywho left one deceased and six injured, apparently due to an argument whose cause is still unclear. The episode took place in the city of Renton20 kilometers from Seattle, in the state of Washington.

”The man who died is 32 years old.the other six victims have suffered gunshot wounds of varying severity, and are receiving treatment at local hospitals,” the Renton Police Department said in a statement.

Two of the victims, who were taken to Valley Medical Center in Renton and Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue, are not in danger. This was recorded by detective Robert Onishi, in statements collected by the newspaper ‘Seattle Times’. However, the conditions of the other four people receiving treatment at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle are unknown.

According to the local media, the police received the first calls before 1 in the morning. Several people called to report shots fired outside the Hall of Musiciansafter an event held in the place.

The officers met the victims outside the establishment, in the middle of a desperate crowd for what had happened. The uniforms moved the man, who had been shot several times, to a safer place, but died while being transferred in a fire department vehicle.

Police confirmed that they still have no information about the cause of incident and noted that he has not made any arrests. “Witnesses heard an argument followed by a large number of shots,” said officers at the scene of the events.

The massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 21 people died in May, including 19 children, opened a sharp debate in the United States regarding the use of weapons. Several attempts to put new controls on the sale of weapons have failed again and again in recent years, despite the repetition of shootings.

President Joe Biden signed the “monumental” last month Bipartisan Safer Communities Actthe first legal initiative that limits, albeit timidly, the conditions for the possession of weapons of fire for 30 years.

“Time is of the essence. Lives are going to be saved,” said the president in reference to the new law. Biden hopes to use the growing outrage of Americans for mass shootings to put more pressure on lawmakers who are resisting changes to current legislation.

Biden stressed that he supports the Second Amendment to the Constitution that gives Americans the right to own firearms, but said that “the right to bear arms it is not an absolute right that dominates all others”.

The law includes provisions to help states keep guns out of the hands of those who are considered a danger to themselves or others. It also blocks the sale of weapons to those who have been convicted of abusing their partnerseven if they are not married, and cracks down on the sale of weapons to buyers convicted of domestic violence.

The gun bill was introduced, however, the same week the Supreme Court expanded the rights of gun owners. The debate is still open in the North American country.

With information from DPA, Reuters, and Europa Press