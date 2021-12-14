a new Soulslike with a horror atmosphere

Dolmen is developed by Massive Work, a studio based in Natal, northeastern Brazil. The project was born from the dream of a group of friends, who managed to get the support of a great publisher, Prime Matter, the new Koch Media label, capable of giving them media exposure. It’s nice to hear stories of people with a goal and who come to achieve it, to know that even in countries with less chance of developing video games for the general public, there is someone committed to doing it. However, after having tried Dolmen for a few hours in a contained and preliminary version, it is easy for us to place the game in the category of those who have little or nothing to say, and that they follow the fashions of the market with the hope of scrapping an audience.

Of Dolmen one could speak by citing only other games, so much so it is a mixture of ideas inherited apparently without too much conviction. It is described as a sci-fi souls-like with Lovecraftian cosmic horror inserts. It has an aesthetic that echoes that of Dead Space and the story tells of a tragedy that took place on a mine on the planet Revion Prime: there a crystal called Dolmen was found that has the power to connect different dimensions. Obviously, monstrous creatures came from one of these planes of existence and slaughtered the miners, prompting the protagonist to embark on a mission to eliminate extradimensional threats. (If you are interested in reading more about the premises and features of the game, we talked about it more in depth in the Dolmen preview.)

An uninspired Soulslike

Dolmen operates an unconvinced mimesis, which immediately demonstrates how the team has not properly internalized the characteristics of the games from which it wants to take inspiration. The beginning is enough to have a demonstration, where the studio tries to reproduce the “semi-diegetic” system of Dark Souls to convey tutorial information, but it does so in a very awkward way: on the ground glyphs unrelated to the setting appear that open superimpositions complete with explanatory videos.

External interfaces, especially in games where it is necessary to internalize the combat system with direct action, are one of the most clumsy and intrusive ways of communicating the mechanics, as opposed to the method applied instead in Miyazaki’s games. enemy on which to test movements and skills there is: very weak giant grasshoppers that have the role of training dummy. Thanks to them you can understand the basic notions: there is a stamina bar that runs out with attacks and running, you can make light, heavy and combo hits, you can make a parry by deflecting the attack at the right time.

There are also some divergences from the original formula: the character can hold a firearm and fire while consuming an energy bar that recharges over time. The same energy bar can be used to activate an alternate mode in melee, in which slashes consume energy rather than stamina.

Energy then has a third use and it is curative: by pressing a button you can instantly regenerate a portion of life, while permanently consuming a part of the maximum energy. To recover it, it is necessary to take advantage of the batteries / estus present in a limited number and which are fully recharged when radio beacons / bonfires are activated.

It must be said that there are some interesting ideas in Dolmen’s combat system. The aspect that stands out the most, however, is hers rough, approximate, imprecise realization. Both in the animations and in the rhythms dictated by the enemy routines, the game almost never returns positive sensations. There is something wrong with how the protagonist holds firearms, in the way he has to jump or move. Dolmen is still in the works with the release set for a generic 2022, and perhaps there will be time to review some of these things, but it’s hard to expect a complete overhaul.

The game is then technically quite primitive and with a not very exciting glance, perhaps a symptom of a production that does not have the tools to relate to the so-called double A market. something interesting and valuable. In the course of our test, however, we did not glimpse elements of this invoice, in the context of a production that it seems to suffer from a psychological subjection towards the great actors of the genre. This can be seen in the aspects already described and also in the management of the “environmental narrative”: we use quotation marks because it is not really environmental narrative, but simple texts that can be consulted by interacting with some elements of the scenario such as terminals, monitors and corpses.

Unfortunately the narrative, which in itself struggles to capture interest from the very beginning, is arbitrarily fragmented and distributed in small doses through interactive objects that often have no connection with the content of the texts. Instead of reinterpreting the management of the story based on the characteristics of one’s production, Massive Work has chosen the more linear way, in an attempt to convey fascination and interest in the setting. A goal that – as things stand – is quite far away, in the context of a game that still has a lot to prove.