A new species of centipede named “Nannaria swiftae” in tribute to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has won countless Grammys and American Music Awards, but this is the first time she’s been honored”, reports CNN. The singer-songwriter inspired an entomologist to name a whole new species of millipede in her honor. “He named her Nannaria swiftae, or Swift-Hooked Centipede”, specifies the site of the continuous information channel.

Derek Hennen, the researcher who chose this name, lead author of the study that describes the new species in the journal Zookeys, wanted to pay tribute to the star of which he is a fan. To CNN, he says :

“His songs got me through tough times, so this is my way of giving him a little thank you for the happiness his music has given me.

The little beast – brown in color with red-orange flecks on its sides, according to its description – was found in Tennessee, the state the star moved to as a teenager to pursue her singing career. According to the researcher, centipedes are among the lesser-known creatures because they are not as “flashy” as butterflies or dragonflies.

