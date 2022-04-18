A new species of millipede named after singer Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, an American singer and songwriter who has won 10 Grammy Awards, 23 Billboard Music Awards, an Emmy, 29 American Music Awards (most winning artist), among other miscellaneous awards and nominations, has received a new honor. She now has a new species of crooked-clawed centipede (commonly known as a centipede) to call her own.

Nannaria swiftae is one of 16 newly discovered species of millipede lice. Image: Derek Hennen

The centipede Nannaria swiftae joins 16 other new species discovered in America’s Appalachia. These little-known invertebrates play a valuable role in nature: by breaking down dead leaves, they release their nutrients into the ecosystem.

They live on the forest floor, where they feed on decaying leaves and other plant matter, and are actually quite difficult to catch, as they tend to stay buried in the ground, mostly remaining completely beneath the surface.

An article published in the scientific journal Zoo Keys last Friday (15) describes the study, which is signed by scientists Derek Hennen, Jackson Means and Paul Marek, of Virginia Tech, USA.

They conducted a multi-year project to collect new specimens of crooked-clawed millipedes in the eastern United States. For this, they traveled to 17 US states, checking under the litter of leaves, rocks and logs for specimens to sequence their DNA and describe them scientifically.

By analyzing more than 1,800 specimens collected during their field study or from university and museum collections, the authors described 17 new species. They found that centipedes prefer to live in forest habitats near waterways and often find themselves buried underground, exhibiting more enigmatic behaviors than their close relatives.

The newly described centipedes measure between 18 and 38 mm in length, have bodies ranging from caramel brown to black with white, red or orange spots and white legs. Males have small, flat, twisted claws on their forelegs, which is the basis of their common name.