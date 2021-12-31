“A new stadium is needed to be competitive in Europe. Do I work as a manager? Or at Milan or nothing.”

Paolo Maldini, Rossoneri director, gave a very long interview to Sette, a weekly magazine of the Corriere della Sera, in which he also spoke about San Siro and the new stadium that Milan want to build together with Inter: “Goodbye to San Siro? I hope it can be. It makes an impression, I realize it. Me too. My father played it, I played it, my son plays it. It was my home. If we put it on memories, who more than me Could he feel hurt by such an epochal change? San Siro is a piece of Milan’s history. But if it has become such an iconic place, he owes it to the achievements of the clubs and players who played there. We have to think about this. that Milan and Inter return to the top levels of European football, writing beautiful pages like those of San Siro, we can only have a new stadium. The alternatives do not exist. This is not an opinion, it is a certainty. I do not want to erase a wonderful past I just like gua go ahead. It’s a bit like the idea of ​​my life. ”

ITALIAN FOOTBALL – Maldini was one of the protagonists in an all-Italian Champions League final in 2003, a scenario that now seems to be very far away for our football: “” Thinking of returning to the dominance of the early years of the new century is unreal – explained the Rossoneri dt -. There will be no more owners like Berlusconi or Moratti. Finance says it, it says how the world is. Meanwhile, the others, the English Premier League but also the German Bundesliga thanks to the 2006 World Cup, organized themselves and overtook us. How? Simple, they redid the stadiums. Which is the way to generate profit and become more competitive. If we had done it first, we would have remained competitive, as Juventus demonstrates. But it has not happened so far, due to the prevalence of the particular interest. When it comes to Lega Calcio, a minimum of common vision would be needed, preferably in the long term. Investment in infrastructure is the only possible opportunity if we want to return to large European companies. Otherwise all that remains is to dream of the arrival of prince charming “.

ONLY MILAN – Regarding his job as a manager, Maldini revealed: “How do I see myself in 10 years? With white hair, I hope happy. As for this job, either I do it with Milan or I don’t. Maybe abroad. , but honestly I should think about it. I’m happy to have had this opportunity. Because I know that if I didn’t, I would always regret not having tried. Also for this reason, the future does not scare me. ”

THE RETURN TO MILAN – The Milan manager also returned to his return to Milan as a manager. Here are his words: “In the beginning, every evening I went home and told my wife that it was a disaster. I kept repeating to Leonardo, that he had wanted me with him, that I felt useless. I did not understand the administrative part of the work, I was wondering what I was doing there. I have to feel like a protagonist. What did I say to Leonardo when he decided to go to PSG? What the f … are you saying Leo, was my answer. With my eyes hanging out. I felt lost. But honestly , immediately afterwards I also had the feeling of being at ease for the first time. I was back in a situation where I had no one to shield me. What I have always been looking for. I am very grateful to Leonardo, the apprenticeship with him it was fundamental. We talk often. ”