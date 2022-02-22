A new Stanford study ensures that a 100% renewable system throughout the US would keep the grid stable without blackouts – El Periodico de la Energía

As a result of the blackouts that occurred last year in both Texas during the winter and California in the summer, the team of Mark Z Jacobsonof the Stanford Universityhas presented a new study in which it ensures that a 100% renewable system plus storage is possible, cheaper and that it would not suffer blackouts even in the most adverse weather conditions.

The study takes into account that all energy uses are electrified and therefore the total energy demand would plummet by 57%. This would be the main reason why by 2050 energy costs would plummet by 63% on average.

Jacobson and company also add an interconnection network between all the States and regions of the country with enough capacity to be able to divert excess generation with renewables from one area to another in the country, and thus not have to use energy storage as much.

“While the interconnection of regions increases long-distance transmission costs, it reduces annual energy costs by reducing storage and excess nominal generation capacity. Reductions in both would also drop land use and requirements. However, each state

and region is large enough to provide its own low-cost, reliable electricity and heat service for all energy purposes,” the report states.

The study runs simulations of what the 100% renewable every 30 seconds system would look like by 2050. In the simulations, they imagined all vehicles to be electric or powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Electric heat pumps, hot water heaters, wind turbines, and solar panels replaced their fossil fuel alternatives. The team also included new geothermal sources, but not new hydroelectric plants.

With all this, the results, state by state, ensure that it is possible and its tremendous benefits.

The capital cost of generating a 100% renewable energy system is $8.9 trillion if the system is well interconnected, otherwise it would rise to $10.9 trillion.

Well, despite this high cost, the benefits would be the following: the social cost would be favored by the elimination of most health costs

($700 billion/year) and climate costs ($3.6 trillion/year) of US emissions.

With this, the amortization period of the capital cost would be around 1.5 and 5.7 years, a very short time, mainly due to energy savings.

To this must be added the ability to create 4.7 million full-time jobs more than are lost and the maximum use of 0.55% of the land area of ​​the entire US. Today, fossil fuels occupy 1.3% of North American soil.

critics

Jacobson’s earlier research in 2015 on a massive renewable energy transition generated criticism from the scientific community. More than 20 researchers published A study citing concerns with modeling techniques and inappropriate assumptions. One problematic assumption was that existing hydroelectric dams could increase their power output. Jacobson sued lead author Christopher Clack for libel, but withdrew the claim.

Jacobson said this new study takes previous criticisms into account, modifying assumptions, testing the model under many different conditions, and incorporating data that has been available since the 2015 study. criticism so far,” he told the Washington Post.