a new star joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film

A new star much loved by the public, but away from the scene for a while, officially joins the cast of Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s new film, Oppenheimer, has been expected by fans of the director for quite some time now. The cast promises to be already stellar: Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek. Film lovers are already in trepidation for what appears to be one of the already incredible director’s most ambitious projects. The latest news, in fact, can only make Nolan’s loyal public even happier. The announcement of a new star – much loved by fans – who will join the cast of Oppenheimer.

There new entry of Oppenheimer others is none other than the beautiful and shy Josh Hartnett, away from the scenes and dynamics of Hollywood for a few years. It has not yet been revealed what the actor’s role will be in the film, but whatever it is there is no doubt that the talented Josh will certainly do a great job, as usual! The film is about the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the Manhattan Project: the invention of the atomic bomb would then derive from his discoveries.

Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas in the summer of 2023, precisely on 21 July. The release date does not appear completely random: in fact, it falls two weeks before the anniversary of the release of the bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The film also draws inspiration from the famous Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: Triumph and Tragedy by J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Hartnett, after a period out of the spotlight, used 2021 to return to the limelight: we find it in Guy Ritchie’s film Wrath of Man and in the Sky TV series The Fear Index. Who knows what his role will be in the new, highly anticipated film by the genius of contemporary cinema.