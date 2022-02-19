From time to time, new news, images, and videos appear regarding Starfield, the upcoming Xbox-exclusive sci-fi RPG. Although not much information has been obtained, recently a new video has been published that reveals in detail how the art of the game was put together by the artist himself, looking really amazing.

Through its YouTube channel, Bethesda has published the new material, a short but powerful video that shows us some indications of how the art of the game was conceived and produced. One of the artists of the project, Mike Butkas, appears working with his pencils to create impressive ships, costumes and logos of the expected title, which launches at the end of this year.

A new Starfield video reveals how the game’s art was put together

Starfield has been in development since 2016

As we can see, the video is titled «Painting a Journey Through Space» (Painting a journey through space), where Mike Butkas appears creating and painting the sketches, the first approaches with the general ideas of the game. Later, we see how he develops the ideas, paints them, gives them shape and character so that they will finally result in the key art and cover of Starfield.

Undoubtedly, a great job behind it, where we can see only part of the enormous effort that is made in terms of the production of a video game. Less and less is missing for the long-awaited and enormous Starfield to reach our consoles, anticipating that this year will be one of great discoveries and data about its world.