A new start for rugby Italy

The Six Nations rugby tournament for Italy starts on Sunday afternoon (4 pm) at the Stade de France in Paris against France, the most difficult opponent of the five to face, as they are great favorites for the final victory. It will be the last match of the first day, which began on Saturday with the victories of Ireland and Scotland respectively against Wales and England. The winner will also receive the Giuseppe Garibaldi trophy, the prize offered annually between Italy and France.

Also in this edition we cannot expect to win a game, as for seven years now: the opponents are all of a much higher level. France and Ireland, which beat New Zealand in the autumn, are the two big favorites. England, third in the world rankings, beat the world champions South Africa in November. Wales are reigning champions of the tournament, while much is expected of Scotland, especially after Saturday’s debut victory against England.

However, there is a certain optimism on how the Italian national team will be able to grow between now and the next few years. In fact, he has the youngest team of the tournament, with an average age of around 24, and several players who are standing out, such as Paolo Garbisi, who plays for Montpellier in the best European championship, and Federico Mori, who in the same championship is first in the standings with Bordeaux.

Furthermore, in the last year, Italy has completely reorganized itself. Compared to the previous edition, it has a new federal president, Marzio Innocenti, and with him a new project for the relaunch of the movement. He has a new coach, the New Zealander Kieran Crowley, chosen for the national team after bringing Benetton Treviso to the best international results in its history. Also coming from Treviso is the new captain, 23-year-old Michele Lamaro, who debuted in his new role against the All Blacks last November.

Of the 33 initial squads for the Six Nations, 23 come from Treviso. To withstand the impact with the tournament and have an already consolidated group, Crowley actually relied on the team he coached until last year, the strongest in Italy, adding five players from abroad and another five from Zebras, the Parma team owned by the Italian Rugby Federation, which is facing a complicated re-foundation after a project that in ten years proved to be unsuccessful.

Among the fifteen owners who will face France, twelve are from Benetton and ten were owners in the team that last June won the Rainbow Cup, the first international trophy in the history of Treviso and in general of Italian rugby.

Among the players from Treviso in Italy’s first formation at the Six Nations there are also two so-called “equals”: New Zealander Toa Halafihi, in Italy since 2018, and his teammate Monty Ioane, Australian of Samoan origin, first player muslim of the national rugby team. Both have been summoned as they have been permanently resident in Italy for four and five years respectively.

***

This year the matches of the Six Nations rugby tournament will be broadcast exclusively by Sky on Sky Sport Uno or Sky Sport Arena, and streamed via the online platforms Sky Go and Now. The matches of Italy will also be able to be watched in the clear on the digital terrestrial channel TV8 with the commentary of Francesco Pierantozzi and Federico Fusetti.