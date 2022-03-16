A new studio would have joined the development of Perfect Dark
James
32 mins ago
Games
44 Views
In the last hours, the information about The Initiative and the development of Perfect Dark have not stopped happening, first with the announcement of the departure of the director of the game, Dan Neuburger, and later with the confirmation that more than 12 members of the study have abandoned development of the game in the last year.
Apparently, all this would have caused the development of the game to go through difficult times, even leading to a reboot of the title, the support of Crystal Dynamics being very necessary. Furthermore, it seems that a new studio would have joined the development of Perfect Dark: Certain Affinity.
The information comes from Jez Corden, a member of Windows Central, as shared by the user Idle Sloth through the publication that we can see above these lines. In this way, Certain Affinity will be helping in two projects for Xbox simultaneously. For those who don’t know what we mean, a few weeks ago it was revealed that the American studio would be making a new IP with Microsoft very similar to Monster Hunter.
Two more developers leave The Initiative
In addition, Corden not only has he stated that this new study would have joined the development of Perfect Darkbut has also ensured that new elements would have been introduced in the title, such as the possibility of using a crossbow.
Be that as it may, for now there is no confirmation from Microsoft or Certain Affinity that the studio is working on Perfect Dark, so we will have to wait to find out if the information offered by Corden is real or not.
