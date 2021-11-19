A new study proves that the iconic Infinity War scene is scientifically wrong

The question is this: according to a study conducted at Georgia Institute of Technology, the symbolic scene of Avengers: Infinity War it could not exist in reality.

“Ah, did it take science to prove that you can’t halve the universe by snapping your fingers?”. No.

To be physically impossible would be the gesture itself, which according to the researchers it cannot in any way be accomplished by wearing a metal glove. In short, there is no way to emit the characteristic sound given by the rubbing of the fingers, unlike what happens in the cinecomic Marvel.

To reach this conclusion, a variety of snaps were analyzed made by covering the fingers with different materials and observing the role played by the latter in favoring – or limiting – the friction, essential to carry out that specific movement. At the turn of the metal, the students therefore found that, essentially, the famous sequence shown in the film is 100% scientifically wrong.

“Our results suggest Thanos could never have snapped due to his metal-armored fingers. So, it’s probably Hollywood special effects that allowed this and not real physics! Sorry for the spoiler. “

Avengers: Infinity War, we recall, boasts a very rich cast which includes, among others, Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes / War Machine), Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa / Black Panther), Paul Bettany (Vision), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson / Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri) e Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Peter Dinklage (Eitri) e Benedict Wong (Wong).

Source: Eurekalert

