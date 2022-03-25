A new subvariant of ómicron could cause another wave of infections

The covid-19 was losing relevance in many countries of the world due to the decrease in infections and dead. Personal care measures and restrictions imposed by health authorities were relaxed and vaccination campaigns took center stage. The pandemic today it is back on the agenda due to the increase in cases that is taking place in Europe and Asian countries due to the appearance of a subvariant of omicron highly transmissible.

The subvariant of omicron highly transmissible virus known as BA.2 caused an increase in coronavirus cases in most countries in Europe, in Asian countries and in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) they now estimate that 35% of new infections of the disease are due to this omicron variation.

The situation around the increase in the proportion of cases does not go unnoticed by the health authorities of the affected countries, which for the most part lifted the restriction measures to prevent coronavirus infections. An example of this is the situation around the use of protective masks, many countries chose to eliminate their use even in closed spaces.

The omicron variant It was discovered in November 2021 and had the particularity of having a set of unique mutations and being highly contagious in relation to the other existing variants that made it responsible for the record increase in cases that took place at the end of last year and the beginning of 2022.

“The UK Health Security Agency estimates that the BA.2 subvariant is growing 80% faster than BA.1. Also in the United States, BA.2 appears to be on track to overtake BA.1 to become the dominant variant,” said Leana Wen, M.D., an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the U.S. School of Public Health. Milken Institute of the George Washington University.

“Researchers from the UK and Denmark found that the subvariant BA.2 causes a level of hospitalization comparable to that of BA.1, which is less likely to cause severe disease than the delta variant, so far dominant, “added the researcher.

One of the options to deal with this new threat continues to be the vaccination and placement of booster doses that elicit more robust protection against disease. “Although vaccination does not protect as well against infection with BA.1 and BA.2, efficacy in that regard is partially restored with a booster dose, and the vaccines still provide very good protection against severe disease due to both. subvariants of omicron”, said the expert.

“The BA.2 subvariant may not cause more severe illness than BA.1, but because of how contagious it is, especially vulnerable people will still need to take extra precautions. This includes wearing a high-quality mask (N95, KN95, or KF94) in all indoor public places, avoiding large crowds, and traveling only for essential reasons. Before meeting with other people, can they request that others take a COVID-19 test?, she added.

In relation to reinfections caused by both variants of omicron, the experts indicated that it is possible to be infected twice with two different subvariants of the omicron coronavirus, but it rarely happens. In this sense, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that “infection with BA.1 continues to provide protection against BA.2. A BA.2 infection after having had BA.1 is rare.”