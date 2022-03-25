A new subvariant of ómicron could cause another wave of infections

Zach 4 hours ago Health Leave a comment 51 Views

The covid-19 was losing relevance in many countries of the world due to the decrease in infections and dead. Personal care measures and restrictions imposed by health authorities were relaxed and vaccination campaigns took center stage. The pandemic today it is back on the agenda due to the increase in cases that is taking place in Europe and Asian countries due to the appearance of a subvariant of omicron highly transmissible.

The subvariant of omicron highly transmissible virus known as BA.2 caused an increase in coronavirus cases in most countries in Europe, in Asian countries and in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) they now estimate that 35% of new infections of the disease are due to this omicron variation.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

“We do not contain this variant with masks and spacers”

It will soon come to zero risk of infections from Covid-19? No. The numbers of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved