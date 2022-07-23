A new suitor rebuffs Cristiano Ronaldo! — Foot11.com

Announced in the four corners of the world, Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Chelsea next season. Thomas Tuchel, doubtful, said definitely no. More

A new door is closing for Ronaldo

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play next season? This is the question that many are asking today. Currently under contract with Manchester United, the Portuguese star seems to want to pack his bags this summer. The reason ? The absence of the Champions League next season. Indeed, despite his 37 years, the former Real player wants to continue playing at a high level and, why not, win a new cup with big ears.

❌ Chelsea ne recrutera pas Cristiano Ronaldo, qui souhaiterait quitter Manchester United cet été. Thomas Tuchel aurait signifié à Todd Boehly, nouveau propriétaire du club, sa décision de ne pas recruter CR7. — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) July 14, 2022

A situation which means that today, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is unclear. Some clubs are interested in his profile, but his age, as well as his salary, would put a rather brutal brake on the desire to recruit him. Some media indicated a few days ago that PSG had refused the advances of its agent Jorge Mendes. The capital club no longer wishes to combine stars since the arrival of Luis Campos. A categorical no, therefore, which forces CR7 to move towards another destination. And according to the latest information, it shouldn’t be London either.

After PSG, Chelsea’s turn to say no

Cristiano Ronaldo in the colors of Manchester United (IconSport)

A few days ago, the English press announced Chelsea as a possible destination. The leaders of Cristiano Ronaldo would have, there too, offered the services of the player. But just like PSG, Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem too keen on seeing the Portuguese join the club. According to DailyMailthe London leaders were rather interested, but the German coach made the choice to say no to the star of the Red Devils.

Days pass and Cristiano Ronaldo is still a Manchester United player. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to find a club willing to recruit him and, above all, with sufficient finances to hire him.