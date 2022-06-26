A new surprise club enters the race for Cristiano Ronaldo!

What’s next after this ad

The more we advance in this summer transfer window, the more a departure from Cristiano Ronaldo seems inevitable. Arrived just a year ago from Manchester United, the Portuguese was not bad, far from it. We can say that he did his job, with 18 achievements in 30 Premier League games in particular. But collectively, it was more complicated, with a still disappointing sixth place in the league for the Red Devils…

But above all, several English and Spanish media revealed earlier in the week that Cristiano Ronaldo had doubts about the ability of his leaders to build a competitive team to regain the heights of the Premier League. While at the same time he has seen clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City go from strength to strength. For the Portuguese, there are no signs that next season will be different from the one that just ended, hence the constant exit rumours.

A reunion with the Special One in sight?

On Saturday, the English press announced a strong interest from Chelsea, to make it the star of the project of Todd Boehly, new boss of the London club. An inevitably interesting track for the Lusitano, with the possibility of playing in the Champions League and staying in the most publicized championship. This Sunday, the Gazzetta dello Sport unveils a new club that could welcome the Portuguese star: AS Roma.

The media indicates that the player was offered to La Louve by his agent Jorge Mendes. And the possibility of enlisting the player under contract until 2023 seduced the Roman decision-makers, inevitably. On the side of the Italian capital, he would notably find José Mourinho, with whom he worked in Madrid, even if the relationship between the two has not always been ideal. Cristiano Ronaldo is open to him returning to Italy. Disadvantage for Roma: like the Red Devils, the Italians only play in the Europa League and not the Champions League…