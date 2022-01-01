A new tampon point managed by general practitioners and the Red Cross will open in via Rossi in Varese





A new buffer point will open in Varese managed by general practitioners. This is what the Lombardy Region task force announces at work to enhance the screening activity.

After the start of the point at the former air force barracks in Gallarate, started yesterday with two lines to be upgraded in the next few days up to 6, in the Varese capital it will be activated a second supply point in addition to the one managed by Asst Sette Laghi aThe Varese hospital. It will probably be operational by the middle of next week.

The new center will be set up in via Rossi, exactly in the Ats Insubria car park where it was last year. It will be in “drive through” mode and will involve about thirty treating doctors, along with the Red Cross Committee of Varese while the circulation will be regulated byCarabinieri association on leave. Access will be reserved only to whom will have the reservation requested by your doctor.

Other delivery centers within the regional health system I’m al Beccaria multi-specialist center of Varese, al Lifebrain of Tradate, Toma Advanced of Busto Arsizio; Mater Domini Clinical Institute of Castellanza.

We remind you that, according to the new regional provisions, symptomatic cases, those certifying recovery, closure of quarantines, surveillance and return from abroad will be involved in the swabs of the regional health service.

«The actions – he explains Guido Grignaffini, appointed by the vice president of the Lombardy Region to lead the tampons task force – generally concern the opening of new centers, also in collaboration with accredited private individuals and cooperatives of General Practitioners (GPs), in addition to the hourly extension and the increase of weekend performances in all existing centers. I share with the Vice President Moratti the appreciation for the growing commitment of GPs, both in their clinics and in the buffer points “.

The expected increase in the province of Varese is 4100 tampons per week

Below are the other actions envisaged for each ATS in Lombardy.

MILAN – At least 4 new centers in Trenno, Rho-Fiera, alta Martesana, Lodi and hourly extension for the existing centers, as well as greater coverage at the weekend. Expected increase in tampons: for the first week of January + 10 / 15,000, at full capacity from 10 January +45,000 per week.

BERGAMO – 1 new center already operational (Antegnate), a further center from 10 January. Expected buffer increase: +4.500 week.

BRESCIA – 1 new center in Iseo. Expected buffer increase: +4.800 per week.

BRIANZA – 4 new proximity centers managed by GP cooperatives in Vedano, Cesano Maderno, Besana and Nova Milanese. Expected buffer increase: +3.900 already effective, +2.500 from 10 January.

MOUNTAIN – 2 new centers in activation in Edolo and Villa di Tirano. Expected buffer increase: +1.600 per week.

PAVIA – 1 new center in Montescano. Expected buffer increase: +1.100 per week.

VAL PADANA – Expected buffer increase: +500 per week



