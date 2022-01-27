A new trailer from Bel-Air, reboot of the series with Will Smith • Universal Movies

Peacock has released a new short trailer from Bel-Air, the reboot of the famous TV series “The Prince of Bel-Air”Which made him famous around the world Will Smith.

By now the strong dramatic component compared to the original project, the new trailer emphasizes exactly this characteristic, and does so by showing the triggering event that brings the protagonist (Jabari Banks) to live in a luxury Bel-Air mansion with his uncle, rather than in the dangerous streets of Philadelphia with his mother.

The series is created by Morgan Cooper and produced by the same Will Smith, with Jada Pinkett, Westbroke Studios And Universal Television.

In the cast as well Jabari Banks (as Will’s own) we will find Adrian Holmes (V Wars) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (All American) as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Good Luck Charlie) as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar (Good Trouble) as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola (Ted Lasso) like Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones (Snowfall) such as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) like Lisa.

Bel-Air it will be set in the present. At the center of the plot the path of the young Will from the streets of Philadelphia to the luxurious villas of Bel-Air, between conflicts, emotions and problems never seen before in the famous TV series from è drawn. Airing on Peacock from February 13, 2022.