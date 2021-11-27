A new variant of covid emerges

Scientists have detected a new variant of SARS-Cov-2 (the covid virus), currently only referred to in acronym, B.1.1.529, and are working to understand its potential implications.

B.1.1.529 comes with an unusual constellation of mutations that could help the virus evade our immune response and make it more transmissible. Any new variant capable of evading vaccines or spreading more rapidly than the now dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) can pose a significant threat just as the world is struggling to emerge from the pandemic. There are currently around 50 confirmed cases identified in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.

Where was it found? The first clues from analytical laboratory reports suggest that B.1.1.529 has rapidly spread to the South African province of Gauteng and may already be present in the other eight provinces of the country. In a recent daily report, the NICD, a South African analogue of our Higher Institute of Health, reported 2,465 covid infections, just under double those of the previous day: the report does not attribute the increase in infections to the new variant. even if some important local scientists suspect that it is the cause and, indeed, many believe that it may be at the origin of 90% of new cases in Gauteng.