A new variant of the coronavirus discovered in France

A new variant of the coronavirus has been identified in a commune in Brittany, France. The news was reported by the newspaper Land Télégramme which reveals: “it is very different from the others” and was identified after the cases of contagion in a school in Finistère, in Bannalec, about a month ago.

24 people infected

Twenty-four people, 18 children and six adults who have been in contact with them, would have been affected by this new mutation, however to understand that it was coronavirus it took longer as this variant is very different from those currently in circulation. “This delay was a mistake,” a source from the health authorities told Le Télégramme. However, the situation would be under control, according to the Breton authorities.

The first cases

The first infections date back to October 15, with the identification of the cluster in the Mona Ozouf public elementary school in Bannalec. After the discovery of the first cases of positivity, two of the twelve classes were closed. Subsequently, it was decided to close two other classes and then another three. And a total suspension of activities is looming to prevent the spread of the virus.