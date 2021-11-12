World

A new variant of the coronavirus discovered in France

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

The new mutation was identified in a small town in Brittany after cases of contagion in a school in Finistère, in Bannalec, about a month ago.

SarsCoV2 virus particles

SarsCoV2 virus particles on the surface of a cell (source: NIAID)

A new variant of the coronavirus has been identified in a commune in Brittany, France. The news was reported by the newspaper Land Télégramme which reveals: “it is very different from the others” and was identified after the cases of contagion in a school in Finistère, in Bannalec, about a month ago.

24 people infected

Twenty-four people, 18 children and six adults who have been in contact with them, would have been affected by this new mutation, however to understand that it was coronavirus it took longer as this variant is very different from those currently in circulation. “This delay was a mistake,” a source from the health authorities told Le Télégramme. However, the situation would be under control, according to the Breton authorities.

The first cases

The first infections date back to October 15, with the identification of the cluster in the Mona Ozouf public elementary school in Bannalec. After the discovery of the first cases of positivity, two of the twelve classes were closed. Subsequently, it was decided to close two other classes and then another three. And a total suspension of activities is looming to prevent the spread of the virus.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Ready to cooperate with Biden on domestic and international issues” – Corriere.it

2 days ago

Portugal, more protections for those in smart working: beyond office hours the company will not be able to contact employees

9 hours ago

China increases coal production by one million tons. Two out of three Italians worried about the climate

2 weeks ago

Covid China, Beijing strengthens restrictions: stop to indoor activities and cut flights

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button