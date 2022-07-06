A new vertical vision – El Financiero

For a few years, Guadalajara has gone from being a traditional city with small buildings that were located on the outskirts, to becoming a metropolis that is growing upwards, with large mixed-use real estate projects. This evolution has led it to become one of the fastest growing areas that offers the best value opportunities for real estate developments throughout the country. (Forbes, 2017).

Adding to the projection of cities, Grupo DMI has dedicated itself to creating innovative real estate projects in harmony with the environment, which are a point of reference for the areas in which they are built. In conjunction with the vision of GDS Global Design Studio, a firm from San Francisco, California, a leader in architectural design and urban planning, they are developing a new concept that combines the urban essence and arrives to finish consolidating Andares District. Welcome to Via del Bosque.

Vía del Bosque is a mixed-use residential tower located on Av. Universidad, one of the areas with the highest added value in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, with a concept that prioritizes a modern lifestyle with avant-garde design and excellent functionality.

The project integrates 34 levels, of which 2 will be used for commerce and another 3 for exclusive amenities for the comfort and enjoyment of all its inhabitants. It has residences with 180º views and 5 types of apartments ranging from 105 to 356 m².

Among the amenities, residents can find a motor lobby, an outdoor pool, a gym with a panoramic view, a multipurpose room, a terrace for social events, a private dining room, a bonfire area, a kid’s club and much more.

In addition to the commercial services that the project will offer, its privileged location, close to corporate corridors, financial services, the best universities in the state, private medical centers, trendy places and all the spaces that add to an extraordinary life and increase the return of investment, make it a sure way to establish a firm future.

