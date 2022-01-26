a new video shows combat, stealth and skills for the western RPG – Nerd4.life

WolfEye Studios and Devolver Digital have released a new one video diary for Weird West, in this case focused on various aspects of the gameplay such as combat, stealth and skill specifics of the characters in the game.

The title in question represents the director’s new production Raphaël Colantonio, ex-Arkane where he helped create Dishonored and Prey, valid reasons to keep an eye on this particular game. Moreover, it is a truly peculiar title, being characterized by a western setting with dark fantasy style influences, but also by a hybrid structure of great interest.

It is an RPG that recalls some features of titles belonging to the genre such as Divinity, but obviously dropped in a completely different context from what one might expect, which is reflected in somewhat new game solutions. Some features of this particular gameplay It is therefore visible in this new video published by WolfEye Studios, which shows in more detail the functioning of the fights and tactical movements in stealth style, in addition to the use of the specific skills of the fighters.

We recently saw that Weird West has been postponed on PC, PS4 and Xbox, with the new release date set now for the March 31, 2022. In any case, the game will be released on Xbox Game Pass on day one, as previously announced by the team and Devolver Digital.