a new video takes us to discover the film with Tom Hanks

Apple TV released a new featurette of Finch, the science fiction film with Tom Hanks, arriving on the streaming platform on November 5th.

Apple was awarded the rights to the film last May, this is the second project with Tom Hanks to end up on the platform after the Sony war movie Greyhound.

Finch is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, director of some of the best episodes of game of Thrones, included Battle of the Bastards. The screenplay is the work of the rookies Craig Luck And Ivor Powell. The latter is not a rookie in the world of cinema, having worked at Blade Runner And Alien as an associate producer. Powell, Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke And Jacqueline Levine are the producers. Among the executive producers there is Robert Zemeckis. In addition to Tom Hanks, we will see in the cast Caleb Landry Jones And Laura Harrier.

The plot

Manufactured by Amblin di Steven Spielberg, the film centers on a man, a robot and a dog who form an unlikely family, when the man looks for someone to entrust his dog to when he is dead. Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the last survivors of a catastrophic solar flare that turned the world into a desert. After living for a decade in an underground bunker, where he created a miniature world for himself and his dog, Goodyear, the man leaves with the latter and a robot (Caleb Landry Jones) of his own creation for a perilous journey in the desolate American West. During the journey, Finch will try to show his creation the joys and wonders of life.


