A new wave of COVID-19?: the increase in cases in Western Europe worries the US

COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit at a clinic in Darmstadt, Germany, on December 12, 2021 (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

A surge in coronavirus infections in Western Europe has experts and health authorities on alert for another wave of the pandemic in the United States.even as most of the country has lifted restrictions after a sharp decline in cases.

Infectious disease experts are closely watching the Omicron subvariant known as BA. 2, which appears to be more transmissible than the parent strain, BA. 1, and it’s fueling the outbreak abroad.

Germany, a nation of 83 million people, saw more than 250,000 new cases and 249 deaths on Friday., when the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, described the situation of the nation as “critical”. The country is allowing most coronavirus restrictions to end on Sunday, despite the surge. The UK had a seven-day average of 65,894 cases and 79 deaths as of Sunday.according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center. The Netherlands, home to fewer than 18 million people, was averaging more than 60,000 cases on the same day.

In all, around a dozen countries are seeing spikes in coronavirus infections caused by BA. 2, cousin of BA. 1, the form of virus that has swept the United States in the last three months.

In the last two years, a widespread outbreak like the one in Europe has been followed by a similar surge in the United States a few weeks later. many, but not all, the experts interviewed for this story predicted that it is likely to happen. China and Hong Kong, on the other hand, are experiencing rapid and severe outbreaks.but the strict “zero covid” policies they have observed make them less similar to the United States than to Western Europe.

A number of variables, including relaxed precautions against viral transmission, vaccination rates, availability of antiviral drugs, and acquired natural immunity from prior infection, may affect the course of any surge in the United States, experts said.

What is more important, at this time it is not clear how many people will become seriously ill.

Another increase can also test the public’s appetite for a return to the widespread use of masks, mandates and other measures that many have enthusiastically abandoned as the last surge fades and spring approaches, they said.

“It is gaining strength. He is in at least 12 countries…from Finland to Greece”, said Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Translational Research Institute in San Diego, who recently posted graphics of the outbreak on Twitter.

Predicting the future course of the virus has proven difficult during the pandemic (Piotr Skorrnicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS)

“There is no doubt that there is a significant wave there.” He noted that hospitalizations for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, are also rising in some places, despite higher vaccination rates in many Western European countries.

At a briefing Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there have been about 35,000 cases of BA. 2 in the United States to date. But he was confident that “the tools we have, including vaccines, therapy, and mRNA testing, are all effective tools against the virus. And we know because he has been in the country.”

Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an email Tuesday that “although the variant BA. 2 has been on the rise in the US for the past few weeks, not the dominant variant, and we’re not seeing an increase in disease severity.” The seven-day average of US cases fell 17.9% last week, according to data tracked by Washington Postwhile the number of deaths fell by 17.2% and hospitalizations by 23.2%.

Predicting the future course of the virus has proven difficult during the pandemic, and the current circumstances in Europe prompted a variety of opinions from people who have closely followed the pathogen and the disease it causes.

In the United States, only 65.3% of the population, 216.8 million people, are fully vaccinated and only 96.1 million have received a booster shot, according to data tracked by ThePost. In Germany, nearly 76% are fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins data, and the UK has 73.6% fully vaccinated.

That lower vaccination rate most likely matters as BA. 2 spreads more in the United States, especially in regions where it is significantly lower than the national rate, several experts said. And even for people who are fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, research data shows that immunity to the virus fades over time. Vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization to offer a fourth shot to people 65 and older.

“Anywhere you have relatively lower vaccination rates, especially among the elderly, that’s where you’re going to see an increase in hospitalizations and deaths from this,” said Celine Gounder, an infectious disease physician and managing editor of public health at Kaiser.

In the same way, As the public ditches masks (every state has either removed their mask mandate or announced plans to do so), another layer of protection is disappearing, said several people who follow the situation.

Infectious disease experts are closely watching the Omicron subvariant known as BA. 2 (Michele Tantussi/Pool via REUTERS)

“Why wouldn’t the virus come here? Are we sufficiently vaccinated? I do not know”said Kimberly Prather, a professor of atmospheric chemistry and an expert in aerosol transmission at the University of California, San Diego.

“So I still wear my mask… I’m the only person inside and people look at me weird and I don’t care.”

However BA. 2 seems to be spreading more slowly in the United States than abroad, for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, Debbie Dowell, medical director of the CDC’s COVID-19 response, said at a briefing for clinicians sponsored by Infectious Diseases. Society of America Saturday.

“The speculation I’ve seen is that it may extend the curve down, omicron case rates, but it’s unlikely to cause another spike that we saw initially with omicron,” Dowell said.

One of the reasons may be the immunity that millions of people recently acquired when infected with BA. 1, which generally caused less severe illness than earlier variants. However, no one really knows if infection by BA. 1 offers protection against BA. two.

“That’s the question,” said Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. “Even betterhow long does it provide protection?”

Topol said that The US needs to improve its vaccination and booster rates immediately to protect a larger part of the population against any imminent increase.

“We have to better protect the United States. We have a lot of these vaccines. We have to get people to put them on,” she said.

Biden administration officials said that the critical next step is to provide the $15.6 billion in emergency funding that Congress stripped from a deal to fund the government last week. That money was scheduled to pay for coronavirus tests, more vaccines and antiviral drugs.

“That means some programs, if we don’t get funding, could end abruptly or have to be scaled back.”Psaki said at Monday’s briefing. “And that could affect how we can respond to any variant.”

(c) 2022, The Washington Post

