A new wave of covid is coming. so you can prepare

Make a plan for treatment with antiviral drugs

There are two oral antiviral therapies available to treat COVID-19 in the United States, although they require a prescription and are only licensed for people who may be at high risk for severe illness. One option is Paxlovid, developed by Pfizer, which is taken as three pills twice a day for five days. It is available for high-risk patients over the age of 12.

The second drug, called molnupiravir, was developed by Merck in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. It is taken as four pills twice a day for five days, and is available to high-risk adults ages 18 and older.

For the pills to be most effective, they need to be started within five days of symptoms starting, so it’s important to have a plan for getting your prescription and knowing which pharmacy can fill it, said Kuldip Patel, chief pharmacy senior associate at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina.

You can use the COVID-19 Therapeutic Locator to track your local drug supply and check with your doctor to make sure you can receive medication if you get sick. (Some doctors still refuse to prescribe the drugs.) You can also search for qualified pharmacy clinics near you, as well as community health centers and long-term care facilities that have a licensed medical provider so you can get tested and, if positive, receive antiviral medication on the spot.

Immunocompromised people should also talk to their doctor about Evusheld, an antiviral medicine from AstraZeneca that can be given by injection to provide an extra layer of protection on top of vaccinations.

Have contingency plans for social events and travel

If you have plans for a prom, wedding or any other important event, it’s a good idea to have a contingency plan (outdoors) in case the number of cases increases in your community. If you plan to travel, do some research on the clinics and pharmacies in your destination to see if you can get antiviral medication if you get COVID-19 during your trip. Make sure you have extra funds or plenty of availability on your credit card in case you need to extend your trip to recover from covid. (You still need a negative covid test to travel abroad.)

Health experts say planning for the next wave of Covid shouldn’t be life-altering or force you to cancel travel plans or time with friends and family. In fact, being prepared for any eventuality will allow you to continue living your life as normally as possible.