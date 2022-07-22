A new way of watching cinema in the country

Data from the Motion Picture Association indicate that, in 2020 around the world, they managed to raise just 11 thousand 800 million dollars for cinema tickets.

The closure of theaters and movie theaters during the first year of the covid-19 pandemic caused a blow from which the film industry Try to recover slowly.

The figure, compared to the 42.3 billion collected in 2019, turned out to be an alarm for those involved in the dissemination of films, so, even with empty seats and an absent audiencemany film companies saw the need to look for new ways to bring cinema to people.

An example of this in Guatemala was carried out from the historical Capitol Cinemasl where after the quarantine the initiative was taken to rent projection rooms at a more affordable price, with the purpose of reactivating these spaces.

What at the time seemed to be a decline in film turned out to be an opportunity for Alberto Rodríguez Collía, a cultural manager and visual artist, who saw an opportunity to develop a project where new ways of consuming cinema in the country will be detonated.

Taking into account the ease of rental in the Capitol, Alberto together with a team of filmmakers will start the Iximuleuw Film Society (SFI), a platform from which it is intended show recent and classic cinema films that deviate from commercial manufacturing standards.

The initiative seeks a diversity of proposals that show the public other narratives in the form of character construction. It is also intended premiere auteur film titles that would not regularly be seen in the country.

In addition to Rodríguez Collía, the SFI operates thanks to the advice of the director Sergio Ramirez; the administrative support of the producer Joaquin Ruanoand the accounting accompaniment of Oscar Perez.

“We seek to bring films by directors with novel looks in artistic production, that they are not complacent or usual, but that they bet more on a range of forms and experiences”, shares the coordinator of the Iximuleuw Film Society.

The core idea of ​​the platform is to present a movie every month, which will be screened every tuesday in one of the rooms of the Capitol Cinemaswhere with distancing measures they will be able to enter 95 to 105 people. For whom this proposal arouses more curiosity, the SFI offers a kind of association with another price.

Rodríguez Collía points out that the proposal seeks to bring together moviegoers who, with a monthly contribution of Q.125 may have access to two functions during the monthwill be able vote for the films that are going to be shownand will participate in original movie poster giveawaysas well as have access to catalogs with film essays and special presentations of the Society.

The screenings of the Iximuleuw Film Society will begin on Tuesday, August 2 at 8:00 p.m. at Capitol Cinemas (6th avenue, 12-51, zone 1 of the capital).

The project will start with projection -and Central American public premiere- of the film crimes of the future, directed by David Cronenbergconsidered one of the “fathers of contemporary horror cinema”, and who has also been the winner of the Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival and the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Festival.

crimes of the future tells the dystopian story of Saul, a performance artist who decides to stage a metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde shows with the help of his partner. In parallel, a researcher from the National Organ Registry Office follows Saul and his practices, which will reveal to the audience a new way of imagining and altering human evolution.

The film is aimed at an audience older than 18 years, is a Canadian and Greek production that is premiered this year at the Cannes Film Festival – where he received a standing ovation six minutes after finishing – and features performances by Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

According to the coordinator of the SFI, the choice of this film goes hand in hand with the Latin American premiere that was made of it on the Mubi cinema platform, in addition to being a film made by an “influential” director such as Cronenberg. , who for more than 40 years has developed a filmic universe where drama, terror and science fiction intersect.

The movie Crimes of the Future will be screened on August 2, 9 and 16 in the Capitol Cinemas at 20 hours and the pThe price of the tickets will be Q.45.



New formulas for sharing cinema

The SFI seeks influence the ways of feeling of the associates, as well as intends to put together a more democratized space. From this account it is important participation of these members in the voting to choose the titles that will be viewed.

To choose the films, the Society’s coordinators send the members a list with different titles and their respective fact sheets. The films that gather the most votes will be projected in the next six months.

To join, people can write an email to hola@ccc.gt or send a message through the project’s Instagram or Facebook accounts. In total, a maximum of 110 people within the film society.

“The selection of films by members is key because many times a single programmer can isolate himself. With more people you can create an idea of ​​society that feels like its own and which can be influenced”Albert points out.

The SFI has already negotiated with several distributors the possible projection of films of Chili, Mexico, Sweden, France, Denmark, Brazil, Norway and the United Kingdom, in addition to Guatemalan productions that associates will be able to choose in mid-August.

Given this project, the question would arise: why insist on auteur cinema and other ways of experiencing films? According to Alberto Rodríguez Collía, the SFI proposes other ways of understanding art and culture.

“It has sometimes been believed that culture is related to listening to classical music and watching modernist films, when it is something much larger. From auteur cinema you can also promote learning and learn about new stories”, shares Rodríguez Collía, who adds that, despite being associated with entertainment, cinema helps to understand the experiences and conflicts of other people.

Regarding the idea of ​​a “film society”, Rodríguez Collía shares that the name refers to the initiative of the American film director Richard Linklater, who together with several colleagues created in 1985 the Austin Film Society (Austin Film Society), from where projections were promoted, but also dialogues and productions around a new independent cinema in United States.