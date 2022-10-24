A new woman the attention… to create a diversion!

Did Kanye West go too far? It’s what everyone has been wondering since October 3, and that challenge where he appeared with a White Lives Matter T-shirt, the slogan of white supremacists. Can we therefore forgive everything to this self-proclaimed genius, and zap his recent racist and then anti-Semitic positions, he who said on Twitter that he wanted to attack the Jews? The answer is of course no. And the reactions of the people prove it, many ex-friends having condemned it publicly, from Gigi Hadid to Jaden Smith via the Bieber or Khloé Kardashian.

Perfectly Mediated Stories

What to imagine the 45-year-old rapper shaken, hiding a little while waiting for things to settle down… But that would be to know Kanye badly! Because in adversity, the one who has just announced his candidacy for the presidency of 2024 has a ready-made tactic to divert attention: to appear with a bomb on his arm. The last one with which he showed up for the first time on October 8, in the midst of a controversy? Her name is Juliana Nalú, she is 24 years old, Brazilian and model.

Julia Fox

With each skid, Kanye draws a conquest in order to divert attention…

In addition, she does not hesitate to promote collections signed Yeezy on her Instagram account, where she has 585,000 followers. For the rest, no need to get attached: it may not linger too long in Kanye’s life! Because since February 2021, and this divorce procedure launched by Kim Kardashian, the women have followed one another with Ye… Ephemeral relationships, but skilfully served to the press to restore his image when he is in difficulty. Model Vinetria? He had invited her to a basketball game in November 2021, when he was considered a loser, Kim starting to fool around with Pete Davidson. Actress Julia Fox, met on December 31, 2021? It allowed him to have a positive news, while it was said in full crisis of bipolarity. The influencer Chaney Jones? In the spring of 2022, she will help him forget his calls for the murder of Pete Davidson, beheaded in the clip of Eazy. In short, Kanye always finds the woman he needs to overcome his slippages. To each drama its lady!

Kim doesn’t want to talk to him anymore!

Tired of the insults addressed to him by Kanye on social networks! This time, Kim has cut ties. “They no longer have an exchange and the messages concerning their children are managed by assistants”, explains a relative to Page Six. In question, in particular, the fact that he revealed the name of the school of their four kids – forcing the brunette to strengthen their security service… All this, before explaining that the Kardashians are hiring young actors, “ fake kids”, to manipulate and “sexualize” his own! For his part, the rapper seems ready to divorce: he has finally provided the judge with the requested documents.

Maelle Brun